Jennifer Lopez is taking her sweet time when it comes to walking down the aisle! The super talented megastar got candid about why she isn't rushing to marry her fiancé Alex Rodriguez while chatting to Oprah Winfrey during her WW 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour. "I said, ‘If we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush?’ If that’s what we’re really going to do, if we’re really going to be partners, if we’re really going to try to build something together that we both never had or never felt like we had, which is a family with a husband and a wife, and a mother and father, and we embrace all our children. We show them it’s something that we didn’t have,” Oprah’s full interview with Jennifer Lopez will air on Wednesday, March 4 (8 PM ET/ 7 PM CT) on Oprah’s Facebook Channel, and the WW Now Facebook Channel, with highlights on Instagram, @ww.now.

