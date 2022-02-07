Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck. "I'm really happy, probably more than I've even been in my whole life," she said. The "Marry Me" actress graces the cover of the March 2022 issue of Rolling Stone and explained to the publication that she doesn't see the duo breaking up again. "I don't think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed. We feel like what we found again is so much more important," she added.

