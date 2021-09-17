Main Content

Jennifer Lopez Calls Venice Trip With Ben Affleck 'Magical': 'Such A Beautiful Time'

CLIP09/17/21
Jennifer Lopez is looking back at her "magical" Italian getaway with boyfriend Ben Affleck. Just a week after the rekindled couple took the 78th Venice Film Festival by storm, Jen took to Instagram to look back on their whirlwind trip. "Throwback to the Venice film festival for the premiere of #TheLastDuel. I had such a beautiful time," the 52-year-old wrote alongside a video documenting clips of herself getting ready for the festival, where Ben premiered his latest flick.

