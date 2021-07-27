Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez doesn’t seem to have a problem being honest when it comes to Ben Affleck. In a resurfaced 2016 interview on, “Watch What Happens Live,” the 52-year-old superstar revealed to Andy Cohen that she isn’t a fan of Ben’s large Phoenix back tattoo. "It's awful! "I mean, I would tell him that. I would tell him, like, 'What are you doing?'" she dished to Andy. The duo rekindled their romance in May after Jennifer and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement in April 2021.

