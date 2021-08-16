Main Content

Jennifer Lopez Buys Jewelry for Ben Affleck's Daughters (REPORTS)

CLIP08/16/21
Jennifer Lopez is celebrating Ben Affleck's birthday, with jewels! The ""Hustlers"" actress was spotted on Sunday in paparazzi photos apparently shopping for Ben's daughters on the morning of his 49th birthday. According to People, the mom of two attended the annual ""Day of Indulgence"" event on August 15th at producer Jennifer Klein's home. The Grammy winner and her daughter, Emme, reportedly picked out several necklaces, with plans to give them to Ben’s two daughter’s later that night.

