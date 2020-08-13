Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez is cooking with heat! The superstar busted a move while fixing dinner and fiancé Alex Rodriguez couldn't help but admire the view! JLo shook her hips to the beat while keeping an eye on the stove, and Alex documented her impromptu routine on Instagram, letting followers know: "This is how we cook in our kitchen." We're willing to bet this happens fairly often at J-Rod's house, but this time there was special reason to not only prepare a killer meal but also get into the groove. Jen and her baseball legend beau were preparing to dig in to the "World of Dance" Season 4 finale, which aired Aug. 12 on NBC.

