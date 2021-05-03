Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez got it from her mama! The pop star brought her mother Guadalupe Rodriguez onstage during a portion of her performance at Vax live: The Concert To Reunite The World, and had her sing “Sweet Caroline” with her. The mother-daughter duo lit up the stage with their smiles. Also at the event was JLo’s ex Ben Affleck. The duo have reportedly been hanging out just as friends recently.

Appearing: