Jennifer Lopez and Michelle Obama may be two of the most famous women in the world, but they're both mothers first! The pair joined forces for an Instagram Live conversation to encourage their millions of followers to register to vote. But before they got down to business, they bonded over their shared experience as moms with kids in remote schooling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "That's been a blessing in disguise," JLo said of the ongoing situation. "We've gotten to each another in a different way even than we ever have… It's still this time because everything slowed down so much. We became more of a family than we were before. It's been a really beautiful thing."

