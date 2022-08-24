Main Content

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Spotted Taking Dreamy Second Honeymoon In Italy

CLIP08/24/22

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren't skipping the honeymoon phase! The Mr. and Mrs. were recently spotted on Lake Como in Northern Italy just days after their Georgia wedding, according to multiple media outlets. In video obtained by the Daily Mail, Jen and Ben were seen enjoying a casual dinner at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo. According to the publication, the couple beamed while looking at Ben's phone, which reportedly had photos from their big day on it.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Italy
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.