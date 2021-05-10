Main Content

Could Bennifer really be back on? Jennifer Lopez is reportedly spending some time in the mountains with ex Ben Affleck following her split from Alex Rodriguez. Multiple outlets report that the "In The Morning" singer and the "Justice League" actor were recently spotted in a car together in Big Sky, Mont. A source told People, "[JLo] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy."

