52 and fabulous! Jennifer Lopez is having one happy birthday. The superstar packed on the PDA with beau Ben Affleck in a steamy Instagram snap on Saturday, celebrating her milestone while enjoying a boat ride with the Oscar winner. Bennifer shared a passionate kiss for the camera, proving their on-again relationship is only heating up. The couple’s loved-up snap was slyly hidden behind a trio of bikini pics of Jen looking fiercer than ever in head-to-toe Valentino. “52…what it do,” Jennifer wrote in her caption, tagging photographer Ana Carballosa.

