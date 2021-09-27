Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are sealing their relationship with kiss after kiss. The on-again couple packed on the PDA during a stroll through New York City over the weekend, proving once again that they're as head over heels as ever – holding hands, hugging and, yep, stopping to lock lips right on the sidewalk. The superstar and her Oscar-winning beau appeared to be enjoying their conversation as well, exchanging laughs and loving glances throughout the afternoon outing.

