Is Bennifer back on?! Not so fast. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly hanging out again, but just as friends. The former couple is said to have spent time together at Jennifer’s Los Angeles home on Friday, and according to Page Six, Ben was photographed leaving a white Escalade that belongs to Jen. Reps for both stars have yet to comment. Though the pair hasn’t actually been spotted together, their reunion may not be as surprising as it sounds.

