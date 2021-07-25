Main Content

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Get Cozy At Her Lavish 52nd Birthday Party In France

Let’s get loud! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rang in her new chapter with their most high-profile public appearance yet. The on-again couple got cozy while living it up at JLo’s lavish birthday party at L’Opera in Saint Tropez, France, on Saturday night. Fashion blogger Rebel Neda was there and shared peeks at Bennifer stealing romantic looks as staff, dancers and partygoers surrounded their table. The pair also smiled and laughed while bopping along to the music, including Jennifer’s signature hit “Jenny From the Block,” of course!

