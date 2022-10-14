Main Content

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Coordinate All-Black Outfits For First Red Carpet As Married Couple

CLIP10/14/22

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back in black! The couple attended the World of Ralph Lauren fashion show on Thursday in San Marino, California, which marks their first event appearance together as husband and wife. The 53-year-old "Marry Me" star rocked a sleek pinstriped black dress, a classic black fedora on her head while holding a matching clutch, and the 50-year-old "The Tender Bar" actor donned a black suit with a matching black tie and button-down shirt.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Ralph Lauren, fashion, fashion show, Wedding, marriage, Love, relationship, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.