Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez is all about supporting her man! Ben Affleck showed up to the Venice Film Festival photocall of his new flick "The Last Duel" alongside his co-stars Matt Damon and Jodi Comer on Friday. Shortly after, the singer arrived solo to the event and later reunited with her beau as they were spotted boarding a boat holding hands and looking in love.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution