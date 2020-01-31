Also available on the nbc app

conference ahead of the big game, the music superstars opened up about the tragedy and how it affected them. Jennifer revealed that her fiancé Alex Rodriguez was the one who broke the news to her. "Alex came to me with tears in his eyes. And he's like, 'You're not going to believe what happened.' He was devastated," she said. The pop star also revealed that Kobe and wife Vanessa Bryant came to the last date of her Las Vegas residency in 2018. “He had come to my last show in Vegas, the both of them, as a date night. And we had a beautiful night that night,” she said. When asked about the possibility of a Kobe Bryant tribute during the performance, JLo kept coy but promised "heartfelt moments" as well as "a lot of energy."

Appearing: