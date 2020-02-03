Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought the girl power to the Super Bowl LIV! The duo pulled out all the stops to deliver a killer Pepsi Halftime Show on Sunday night. From Shakira shaking her signature hips to Jennifer bringing out her daughter Emme to sing with her, the two ladies definitely delivered one of the best halftime shows that any football fan has ever seen! The two also payed homage to their roots, bringing out J Balvin and Bad Bunny to join them at various points in their performance. It was definitely a halftime show not to be missed.

Appearing: