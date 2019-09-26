Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Join Forces For Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira just became the ultimate music duo! The singers are officially joining forces to perform at the Super Bowl Pepsi Halftime show in 2020. The "Hustlers" actress and the "Hips Don't Lie" singer both took to Instagram to share the exciting news. "It doesn't get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #superbowlliv," Shakira wrote. "Going to set the world on (fire) @Shakira," Jennifer added on her own account.

