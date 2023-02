Here comes the bride…and groom! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stepped out together in their first public rendezvous since announcing their engagement. On Wednesday, the couple were seen holding hands as they headed to school pick up just days after JLo shared with fans that Ben proposed to her. The lovebirds walked arm in arm in L.A. as Jen rocked her new bling.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight