Jennifer Lopez is one loving mama! The "On The Floor" singer shared a sweet video wishing her twins Max and Emme, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony, a happy 12th birthday, and it seems like the kids had a super fun celebration with family and friends, having some time in the pool and each getting their own custom cake! JLo captioned the snap, "Yesterday was a great day happy 12th birthday to my coconuts." The "Hustlers" star shared another sweet photo from when the twins were babies writing, "I know you're 12 years old today but you will always be by babies!"

