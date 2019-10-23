Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Donate Year's Worth Of Meals To Elementary School Students In Need

Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are sharing the love in a big way. The couple donated a year's worth of meals from their company Tiller & Hatch to the students and teachers at Jacksboro Elementary School in Tennessee after learning that some children didn't have enough food at home. "We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry," JLo posted on Instagram. "Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food. This was one of my favorite moments this month and it's one of the best things we've been able to do."

