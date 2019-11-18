Also available on the nbc app

Alex Rodriguez's little girl is all grown up! The former MLB star celebrated daughter Tashi's 15th birthday alongside fiancée Jennifer Lopez and their adorable family. "I can't believe how old you are now and how much you've grown," Alex wrote. "I am so proud of the girl you've become and continue to be each day. I am so lucky to have you as my daughter and so honored to be your dad." Meanwhile, JLo also paid tribute to her future stepdaughter with a sweet message!

