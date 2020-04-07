Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have to rethink their wedding plans after the world is on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. The singer spoke with Ellen DeGeneres for a new episode of "Ellen at Home" and while she remained secretive about her upcoming nuptials, she did admit that the recent turn of events has put their wedding up in the air. And, JLo told Ellen she's trying to remain positive about self-isolating and is actually enjoying the downtime at home.

