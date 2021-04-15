Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are calling it quits. The couple issued a joint statement to the “Today” show on Thursday confirming the news. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support,” the statement reads.

