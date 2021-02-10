Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about how quarantine made her and Alex Rodriguez even stronger. In her new cover story for Allure, the "In The Morning" songstress talked about the effort she and her fiancé put into their relationship during their time in isolation. She told the magazine, "It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."

