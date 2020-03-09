Also available on the NBC app

JLo and ARod are always down for a challenge! Alex Rodriguez took to TikTok to share a hilarious video with his fiancée Jennifer Lopez! In it the couple does the viral "Flip The Switch" challenge, which is set to Drake's "Nonstop." When the lyrics of his song gets to "flip the switch," you're supposed to swap clothes with whoever you're filming with. Well, the couple definitely nailed the challenge! ARod ended up wearing the "On The Floor" singer's white dress and belt, while showing off some funny dance moves. JLo rocked her man's coat, shirt and sunglasses like a boss!

