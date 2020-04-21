Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are hoping to hit a homerun with their latest business venture! According to Variety, the power couple has teamed up with JPMorgan Chase to raise capital for a possible bid on the New York Mets. The pair is said to be working with managing director Eric Menell, who serves as the company's co-head of North American media investment banking. This wouldn't be the first time JLo and ARod have joined forces to make major money moves. The lovebirds have also partnered to launch the Fitplan personal training app as well as food delivery service Tiller & Hatch Supply Co.

