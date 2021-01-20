Also available on the nbc app

Love is in the air! Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez packed on the PDA while posing on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building following her performance at President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony. In one shot, the couple shared a sweet smooch alongside the music superstar's manager, Benny Medina! Of course, JLo was dressed flawlessly in a white Chanel pantsuit to sing a medley of "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful" at the historic event. She also recited lines from the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish and even included a nod to her hit song, "Let's Get Loud!"

