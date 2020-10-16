Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are getting political! The power couple virtually joined Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden to endorse the Democratic nominee and get the foursome got real about the importance of hitting the polls this November. "For me, it’s unifying the nation again. You know, getting rid of this hate. I hate thinking about my kids walking around in a world where it’s okay to be racist or prejudiced because our administration says it’s okay," Jennifer said.

Appearing: