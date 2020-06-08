Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are speaking out. JLo revealed that she and her fiancé participated in a Black Lives Matter protest in Hollywood over the weekend, sharing a video on her Instagram. In the caption, she revealed her son actually encouraged her to speak out. It reads in part, “Today I had Emme and Max make me and Alex a sign for the protest. Max told me a few days ago: ‘you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.’ I said, ‘funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?’ And they did!!”

Appearing: