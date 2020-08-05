Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez won’t let get work schedule get in the way of her kiddo’s nighttime routine! The “World Of Dance” judge took a moment during the show’s semi-finals to video chat with her kids Max and Emme to say goodnight. "Being a working mom is hard. Any working mom will tell you that,” JLo said on the show. “I'm so happy to have this amazing career, but there's a lot of guilt that goes along with missing things that you wish you were there for when it comes to your children."

