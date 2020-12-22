Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have considered not making it to the alter. The couple has had to put their wedding plans on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the pair have considered canceling their wedding permanently. During a recent appearance on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show, the singer explained that she isn't against having a Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell kind of relationship. Sharing, "We’ve talked about that for sure. I mean, at our age, we’ve both been married before, it’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?"

