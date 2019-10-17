Jennifer Lawrence Will Marry Cooke Maroney This Weekend – Here's Everything We Know

Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Lawrence is set to marry Cooke Maroney this weekend, according to multiple reports. Here's everything we know about their big day! They're having around 150 guests at their soiree in Rhode Island, per TMZ. The outlet also reports that their menu features things like smoked pork belly, pickled apple, five-weed aged leg of beef with forager's sauce, wood-roasted fish with herbs and lemon-infused butter as well as fire-baked sourdough bread pudding and s'mores! While "The Hunger Games" star wedding dress designer hasn't been announced it could be Dior, who JLaw has rocked at multiple award shows.

