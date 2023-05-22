Main Content

Jennifer Lawrence Wears Flip Flops With Fiery Red Gown At 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Red is Jennifer Lawrence's color! The 32-year-old actress turned heads at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Sunday in a fiery red, sleeveless Dior gown with a cinched waist, ruffled neckline, and a matching shawl. She wore her bright blonde hair down and straight and she finished the chic look with a gorgeous diamond necklace, but she did opt for some comfy footwear! The "Hunger Games" alum sported simple black flip flops to complete her red carpet ensemble. Jennifer showed off her old Hollywood look at the premiere of the film "Anatomy of a Fall" and the documentary "Bread and Roses," which she co-produced. The movie star and producer has recently put her working hat into many fields, including comedy for her upcoming film "No Hard Feelings" which hits theaters this June.

Tags: Jennifer lawrence, Cannes Film Festival, fashion, actress, celebrity, lifestyle, news
