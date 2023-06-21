Jennifer Lawrence has a message for parents who watch her comedic debut in “No Hard Feelings.” “Try not to be a helicopter parent, try to let your kid be who they're going to be and just love and support them,” Jennifer told Access Hollywood. The new mom also broke down her Dior gown on the red carpet for her romantic comedy. “No Hard Feelings” is exclusively in theaters on June 23.

