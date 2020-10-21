Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lawrence has just has one regret when it comes to her wedding day! The "Hunger Games" actress, who tied the knot with Cooke Maroney in October 2019, just confessed to Heather McMahan on her hit "Absolutely Not" podcast that if she could go back there would be one thing she would change. "I had a major sleepover at my apartment, but I will say I regret not planning a big one. My friend was getting married close to me and I went to her Bachelorette and then we ended up—typical Leo—we called it my Bachelorette," she said.

Appearing: