Jennifer Lawrence Once Thought 'Making A Family' Was 'The Scariest Thing In The Entire World'

CLIP12/07/22

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about how her evolving feelings surrounding starting a family. While sitting down with Viola Davis for Variety's Actors on Actors series, the "Causeway" actress got candid about how she felt about commitment and family back when she started making the movie in 2019. Jennifer, who was months away from her wedding to now-husband Cooke Maroney at the time, said she was dealing with fears about messing things up. "It was the scariest thing in the entire world to think about making a family. What if I f*** up? What if I can't do it?" she said.

