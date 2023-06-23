Better late than never? Jennifer Lawrence is finally putting Liam Hemsworth in the hot seat! The "No Hard Feelings" star set the record straight nearly 10 years after her "Hunger Games" co-star called out her on-set kissing breath. Jennifer weighed in on Liam's critique in a new episode of First We Feast's "Hot Ones" on YouTube this week, when asked about Liam revealing back in 2014 that she would "make a point" of eating tuna or garlic before their romantic scenes in "Mockingjay Part 1." According to the Oscar winner, she never meant to make Liam uncomfortable. "It was not intentional," she smiled. "It was just what I was eating and then we'd kiss." JLaw closed the subject with a challenge to Liam, joking, "He should just get over it." To be fair, the Aussie actor hasn't publicly weighed in on his and Jennifer's "Hunger Games" romance in quite some time and he's also called the actress one of his best friends, so it sounds like the odds are still in favor for these two pals!

