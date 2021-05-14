Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lawrence loves a bit of juicy celebrity news just like the rest of us! The “Hunger Games” star was on Jackie Schimmel’s podcast, “The Bitch Bible,” where she reacted in real time to learning that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had been spotted together in Montana after JLo’s split from Alex Rodriguez. “Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. They are on vacation with each other right now… I’m so excited, I’m so happy for them,” she said.

