Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans spoke to Jennifer Lawrence on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival carpet for her upcoming film “Causeway” and what it was like working on the movie while being pregnant. She also explained why her initial plan to have husband Cooke Maroney read inspirational quotes while in labor didn’t work out, “It’s not the time you want someone to talk to you, unless, it’s like, ‘Do you want more epidural?” “Causeway” premieres 11/4 on AppleTV+.

