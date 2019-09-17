Jennifer Lawrence Fuels Marriage Rumors After Being Spotted At Courthouse With Fiancé Cooke Maroney

Also available on the NBC app

Is Jennifer Lawrence a married woman?! The Oscar winner sparked wedding speculation after being spotted at a New York City courthouse with fiancé Cooke Maroney. An onlooker reportedly posted a now-deleted and unconfirmed tweet claiming that JLaw and her groom were at the marriage bureau to "tie the knot." Additionally, the couple is said to have brought a witness along with famed photographer Mark Seliger, and Jen was seen holding paperwork in her hand. Access Hollywood has reached out to Jennifer's reps and Seliger for comment.

Appearing: