Also available on the nbc app

The Kardashian-Jenner family pulled a hysterical prank of some of their celebrity friends using facetime. Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and their mom Kris Jenner called their friends and pretended to be frozen. Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner shared the two-part video call on their social media pages quickly raking up millions of views. The reality star’s friends from Justin Bieber, Jaden Smith and more were shocked while some of the other people seem confused by the unexpected group FaceTime call. Jennifer Lawrence had one of the best reactions being totally surprised.

Appearing: