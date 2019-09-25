Jennifer Lawrence And Julianne Moore Have Sweet 'Hunger Games' Reunion At Paris Fashion Week

Also available on the NBC app

The fashion odds are ever in their favor! Jennifer Lawrence and Julianne Moore had a "Hunger Games" reunion at Christian Dior's Spring/Summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week. The former co-stars were spotted greeting each other with a sweet kiss on the cheek at the event where they were seated next to each other in the front row. JLaw looked next-level cool in a chic rock star-inspired ensemble, while Julianne opted for a relaxed rust-colored maxi dress.

