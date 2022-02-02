Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Jennifer King, NFL's First Black Female Coach, Wants 'Many More' To Follow Behind Her

CLIP02/01/22
Also available on the nbc app

Throughout February, NBCUniversal is celebrating Black History Month with the Together We Rise campaign, highlighting amazing Black people and their experiences. Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall is kicking things off by talking to the Washington Football Team running backs coach Jennifer King, who made history as the first Black female assistant position coach in the NFL! Jennifer can be seen in the new docuseries "Earnin' It: The NFL's Forward Progress," which is streaming now on Peacock.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
S2022 E01 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.