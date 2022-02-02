Also available on the nbc app

Throughout February, NBCUniversal is celebrating Black History Month with the Together We Rise campaign, highlighting amazing Black people and their experiences. Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall is kicking things off by talking to the Washington Football Team running backs coach Jennifer King, who made history as the first Black female assistant position coach in the NFL! Jennifer can be seen in the new docuseries "Earnin' It: The NFL's Forward Progress," which is streaming now on Peacock.

