Jennifer Hudson Says New Movie 'Monster' 'Resonates' With Her 'For So Many Different Reasons'

Jennifer Hudson just wants to inspire her son! The entertainer and her co-star Jeffrey Wright chatted with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about their powerful new movie "Monster," which premieres on Netflix May 7. Jennifer also got candid about being a mom to her 11-year-old son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., and shared how she looks to her late mother for parenting inspiration. "Whatever he thinks up, he can achieve it, he can manifest it ... my mother instilled that in me, so I want to do the same for my child," she shared.

