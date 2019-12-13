Also available on the NBC app

Stepping into Grizabella's shoes took a lot out of Jennifer Hudson! While chatting with Francisco Caceres of Telemundo's "Un Nuevo Día," the "Cats" actress revealed that she cried every time she sang "Memory" on set. "That was the most straining part for me, not so much singing the song but carrying that emotion, to the point that at one point I fell asleep on the set, because I was so drained from it," she revealed. Jennifer also gave an update on her Aretha Franklin biopic, which is currently in production. "Cats" hits theaters Dec. 20.

