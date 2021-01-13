Also available on the nbc app

Will "Sex and the City" fans see Louise from St. Louis again?! Jennifer Hudson shares with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans her reaction to the "SATC" revival news and whether she'd be down for her character from the first movie to make an appearance in the new HBO Max project. The "Baba Yaga" star also reflects on her journey portraying Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic "Respect" and how her relationship with the late icon has come full circle. And, Jennifer and "Baba Yaga" director Eric Darnell discuss the animated short and its powerhouse cast.

