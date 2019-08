Also available on the NBC app

"The Voice" coaches Jennifer Hudson and Blake Shelton are hilarious while talking with Access' Scott Evans about the interpersonal dynamics among the superstars in the big red chairs. Watch, as Jennifer explains why she's the peace keeper between Adam Levine and Blake, and Blake reveals who loves JHud more! Plus, Blake gives Jennifer grief for not going for a country artist last time she was on the show!

Appearing: