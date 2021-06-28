Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Hudson is honoring Aretha Franklin at the BET Awards in a unique way. The singer’s jewelry had a special nod to the late icon, she rocked a diamond necklace that read “RESPECT.” Access Hollywood caught up with Jennifer on the red carpet and she said she’s anxious and excited for everyone to see her in Aretha’s biopic, “RESPECT.” The film, she says, has been such a passion project for her. “I’ve waited for this for 15 years, I know everyone else has been waiting a year, well I’ve been waiting 15 years,” she said. “So, it’s like oh my God it’s finally here and I just hope we can continue to honor Ms. Franklin’s legacy, as we should.”

